The attack at Resorts World early Friday left 38 people dead, including Carlos, who set the casino tables on fire, resulting to the suffocation of those who mostly perished.

The Strait Times reported that Albayalde said Carlos’ family said he had been hooked on gambling and was in debt by at least four million pesos, the USA equivalent of $111,897.

MALACAÑANG said last Saturday President Duterte finds no compelling reason to place Metro Manila under martial law in the wake of a gunman attack in a casino-hotel in Pasay City. After the attack, he killed himself in a hotel room by setting himself on fire.

He was also heavily indebted and had even sold his Ford Ranger to pay off debts.

“This became the cause of misunderstanding with his wife and parents”, Albayalde said as he sat alongside Carlos’s parents and wife at a press conference announcing the gunman’s identity.

“If they would be filing the case against the management of the Resorts World, we would be glad to help”, Albayalde said.

The police identified the attacker after reviewing CCTV footage, photos and other details.

Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said Carlos was a married father of three and former government Department of Financing employee who owed more than $80,000 in gambling debt.

In a speech in Cagayan de Oro City before flying to Manila, Duterte said the attack was the work of a “crazy man” and not the terrorist group Islamic State.

Instead, he fired into the ceilings, scattering panicked crowds, some of whom jumped out windows to escape the attack.

For his part, Fernando Carlos, father of the assailant, denied that his son was mentally ill but said the younger Carlos had “financial” and “family” problems.”Wala po siyang problema sa pag-iisip (He has no mental illness)”, the father said, in contrast to initial reports by the police that Mr. Carlos was “mentally disturbed”.

Albayalde said the security footage contained a clear motive: the gunman headed straight for a storage room that contained poker chips.

Teodora said her son had been a good man who committed violence because of his gambling addiction.

He is seen shooting through several thick white doors, breaking down one of them at 12.18am on Friday, only 11 minutes after his arrival.

Militants allied with Islamic State have been fighting Philippine troops in the country’s south for almost two weeks, leaving more than 100 people dead.