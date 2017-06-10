Farmers in Punjab to protest against Mandsaur firing on June 12

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday admitted that the police did fire at farmers on Tuesday killing five of them.

Hundreds of Congress workers, as well as senior leaders like Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and Madhya Pradesh legislator Jaiwardhan Singh, also courted arrest.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was yesterday arrested as he tried to enter Mandsaur from Neemuch district, about 400 km from the state capital Bhopal. Even in Karnataka, BJP leader Jagdish Shettar demanded for farm loan waivers and threatened agitation against the ruling Congress government.

All-India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Delhi P.C. Chacko said the Centre had become more autocratic.

The leader said that on June 10, AAP district leaders will meet districts officials with the problems of farmers of each district.

Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as well as Sharad Yadav were also stopped from meeting the families of the dead farmers.

Farmers had yesterday resorted to violence and arson in western Madhya Pradesh despite prohibitory measures, posing a major challenge for Chouhan and providing a rallying point for the opposition parties. “It is painful that these young people are our own and the elements leading them are also our own”, he said.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers’ protests, and a curfew was reportedly imposed.

He said the Chief Minister had promised farmers 1.5 times return on the yield of crops.

Two debt-ridden men allegedly committed suicide at different places of the state in the past 24 hours, underlining growing woes of farmers in the country’s heartland where a bumper harvest has sent prices crashing.

According to PTI, Seven cases were today lodged and 62 persons detained in connection with the farmers’ agitation in the violence-hit district, police said.

He said anti-social elements trying to inject instability would be dealt with strictly.

Curfew was today relaxed for the day in Mandsaur city and Pipliamandi as the situation in the areas hit by violent protests by farmers improved. “We have unanimously made a decision to strongly oppose the action of the MP government in killing the protesting farmers”, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) Vice President Jhanda Singh Jethuke and Dakaunda President Buta Singh Burjgill told The Times of India. They want their loans to be written off and their produce to be bought at a fair price.

There are almost 2,000 people and nearly 150 vehicles with Gandhi, sources at the police control room said.