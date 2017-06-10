Farmers’ protest spreads to other parts of country

Despite the relaxation, the police, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and central security forces personnel, would remain deployed in both places.

Rahul Gandhi was allegedly first detained when he was nearly a kilometre inside MP and taken into preventive custody, media reported.

According to ANI, he spoke with the family members of the farmers who were killed on phone.

On demands for increase in prices of farm produce, he said it is because of the state government’s policies that production has seen a record jump due to which prices have fallen down.

Madhya Pradesh has been on the boil over farmers’ protest for better prices in the drought-ravaged region that recorded a farm suicide every five hours in 2016-17.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who was on his way to violence-hit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested by the police from Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch.

District Administrator Swatantra Kumar Singh said Gandhi has not been permitted to enter Mandsaur.

Appealing for peace he said instigators have put stones in the hands of young people.

Traffic on the Bhopal-Indore highway has been suspended on this stretch and vehicles have been diverted.

The Indian government has chose to deploy five more battalions of the paramilitary force in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, ANI reported. “Those responsible for firing on farmers be tried for murder, Swaminathan Commission report should be be implemented without any delay and crop loans of farmers across the country be waived”, Singh said.

“He (Modi) can’t give the right rates for farmers’ agriculture produce, can’t give them bonus, can’t give them compensation. He can only give them bullets”, Rahul Gandhi said.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh had sought to cool tempers by announcing certain measures, including a settlement scheme for cultivators who had defaulted on repayment of loans.

The Congress had yesterday described as “cold-blooded murder” the killing of the five farmers and questioned the prime minister’s silence on it.

“I will sit on a fast in the open and run my government so that farmers can approach me for discussion”, Chouhan told a press meet.