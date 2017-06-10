Farmers’ protest turns violent in MP despite CM’s assurance

Markets in some parts of Indore faced shortage of vegetables, fruits and milk.

According to sources, the government is trying to declare and end the protest by holding talks with Kisan Sangh, so that farmers all across get the message that the protest has been called off. Pressure on the government to end the protest has increased after the end of farmers’ protest in Maharashtra.

Following the meeting, the CM had said in a tweet, “I am happy the farmers have chose to withdraw the strike”.

He said a Rs 1,000 crore price stabilisation fund would be created and that onions would be purchased at Rs 8 per kg at 48 places in 22 districts.

“In summer, the government would purchase the Moong dal at its MSP”, Chouhan said in an another tweet.

The chief minister said that the government has also chose to form a corpus fund with Rs 1,000 crore to purchase farm produce during exigencies and help the poor peasants financially.

Farmers are demanding better prices for farm produce, among other things. Earlier in the day, fresh violence were reported from Sehore and Ratlam on the fourth day of the stir.

Alleged police firing on Tuesday, June 6, at a group of farmers that was becoming unruly in its protests in the Mandsaur town of Madhya Pradesh has resulted in the death of at least two farmers, while three others have been injured. The police lobbed tear gas shells and used force to disperse the agitating farmers.

Also, farmers had emptied 5,000 liters of milk from a tanker at Raipuria in Jhabua district.

Superintendent of Police, Neemuch, Abhishek Deewan said: “We have arrested eight people in connection with the violent incidents and have lodged cases against 200 unidentified persons”.

“The strikes will continue till the demands have been properly met, including the main ones of loan waiver and fair price for produce”, said State Secretary of the Indian Farmers’ Union Anil Yadav in a statement.

Call for “Maharashtra bandh” (shut- down) on Monday during the ongoing farmers’ strike received a partial response, with trucks carrying vegetables arriving in big markets like Pune and Navi Mumbai.