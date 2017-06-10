Farmers stir: Cong terms Chouhan’s fast a ‘sham’

Amid spiralling protest by Madhya Pradesh farmers, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday began his indefinite fast here that will continue “until peace is restored”. Instead, the CPI (M) leader suggested, the “Centre must raise MSPs, allow states to announce bonuses, governments must procure all produce”.

“We have always stood with the farmers during distressful times”. Similarly, Rs 4,400 crore went as crop insurance compensation sum previous year. “Toor and moong dal (pulses) are being bought at agreed upon prices”, he added. “We are sitting on the ground, please come and discuss your problems with us”.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn earlier on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing in Mandsaur district.

On Friday, the agitation had reached the doorsteps of the state capital Bhopal, with incidents of arson and stone-pelting in Fanda area. Angry farmers have been blocking roads, vandalising property and setting vehicles on fire. He should remember that (demon king) Ravana is burnt every year at the Dussehra Maidan. Chouhan was greeted by the ex-Chief Minister of the state Kailash Joshi.

Shivraj Chouhan said his government was pro-farmer and recalled efforts underway to make farming a profitable business in MP.

Chouhan will begin his fast from 11 a.m.at the Dussera Maidan where he will hold an open “durbar” for agitating farmers to meet him. A temporary residence and a House panel have also been erected, with the deployment of heavy forces at the venue.

“He was accompanied by the Principal Secretary and Secretary”.

Meanwhile, the Congress termed the indefinite fast by Chouhan amid farmers unrest in the state, as a “pretence” and asked him to prepare for his “political exile”.

“This fast is nothing but a pretence.The Congress is with farmers in their fight for their rights”, Surjewala said. “Each onion of farmers will be bought”, Chouhan said.

The death toll in the ongoing crisis rose to six yesterday, when a 32-year-old farmer, Ghanshyam Dhakad, who was brought by police from Bhaugarh (Mandsaur) to Indore’s MY Hospital on Thursday late night, died.

