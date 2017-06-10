A man under investigation after his youngest daughter’s body was found in the garage of an abandoned home in IL is due to face a judge in Las Vegas, where he is accused of abusing two other daughters and forcing his wife into prostitution.

Quate, 34, faces a court hearing Friday on charges of felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute.

Prosecutors on Friday filed charges of concealing a homicidal death against both the father and the mother of a 6-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found in a Centreville garage. Police said Elizabeth Quate accused her husband of killing their daughter four years ago.

A man under investigation after his daughter’s body was found in an IL garage said in a jailhouse interview that the girl choked to death accidentally, and his wife found the place to hide the body.

Quate admitted to detectives that his wife worked as a prostitute in IL and Las Vegas, and that he had not worked in more than three years, but “he was not a pimp and would never be a pimp”, the report states. She accused Jason of abusing her for years and told Las Vegas authorities he forced her into prostitution.

The family moved to Las Vegas in January 2016, according to a police report obtained on Friday.

Quate is due in court Monday in Las Vegas on separate felony child abuse and possession of child pornography charges.

Belleville police found the remains in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 6 after receiving a tip from Jason Quate’s wife.

She was later positively identified as Quate’s daughter, the paper reports.

Quate said that his wife framed him.

No homicide charges had been issued in connection with the girl’s death as of Friday, but Kelly said the investigation was continuing. Police said the girls were never allowed outside their apartment, even to attend school. They were placed into protective custody. He immediately started looking for areas where she could work as a prostitute, she said.

His wife also reported that the Department of Children and Family Services in IL had investigated the family at least three times. The child’s body was found where the woman said it would be. Elizabeth Quate was later arrested on a fugitive warrant stemming from an unrelated forgery case out of St. Clair County.

She said her husband rented a room near the casino and told her that if she cared about the children she would start working as a prostitute.

Representatives of DCFS again on Friday declined to speak about any contacts with the Quate family.

After 19 months of sex-trafficking, the victim said she finally had enough of it to ask a friend to help her escape to a women’s shelter, according to her husband’s arrest report. Centreville is an impoverished community just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.