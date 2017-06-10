FDA approves generic Truvada in surprise decision

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a generic version of Truvada, the only drug OK’d so far for use as pre-exposure prophylaxis, aimed at preventing HIV-negative people from becoming infected with the virus.

The first generic version of emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Truvada), 200 mg/300 mg, has been approved by the FDA after it was determined to be bioequivalent to the reference product. Truvada also works as a Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) medication – a daily pill can prevent the transmission of HIV by nearly 100%. Truvada, also used in HIV treatment in combination with other medications, is a mix of emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. Currently, the wholesale price for a month’s worth of Truvada is $1415. There is no difference between the generic and the brand name for most drugs. “Despite growing use of PrEP nationally, the drug remains out-of-reach for many in the communities hardest hit by the epidemic, including young gay and bisexual men and transgender women of color”.

The move was a surprising – and welcomed – one, authorizing company Teva Pharmaceuticals to produce its own generic version of the life-saving (and changing) medication.

Volberding said he believes the cost for generic versions of Truvada will eventually reduce spending on PrEP significantly once there are several competitors on the market. While Gilead offers an assistance program for uninsured patients and a co-pay assistance program for Truvada, many have cited its cost, which is around $1,500 a month in the U.S., as a barrier to access.

However, it is unclear how soon other generic versions of the drug will be available.