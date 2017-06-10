FDA asks drugmaker to stop selling its opioid painkiller

The FDA rarely asks drugmakers to remove products from the market, and this is the first time it’s asked for an opioid to be removed for a public health reason.

The FDA first approved Opana ER in 2006. After Endo reformulated the drug to try and reduce its potential for abuse, many drug users went from crushing and snorting the pill to injecting it. However, the FDA found their steps were not good enough.

According to it: “After careful consideration, the agency is seeking removal based on its concern that the benefits of the drug may no longer outweigh its risks”.

And in a warning to other drugmakers, the FDA said, it will weigh the risk-benefit profiles of all approved opioid analgesic products “and take further actions as appropriate as a part of our response to this public health crisis”.

After meeting to see if they should take steps into taking out Opana ER from the market, the FDA voted 18 to 8 that the risks of the drug were vastly greater than its potential benefits.

“The abuse and manipulation of reformulated Opana ER by injection has resulted in a serious disease outbreak”. But when Endo reformulated Opana ER six years later to reduce the likelihood of misuse, abusers shifted to injection.

The U.S. drug enforcement administration released new recommendations on opioids to police officers and paramedics just this week. However, the company came under fire from both the FDA and the state of NY for not making significant changes that reduced the risk of abuse. However, generic versions of both the original Opana ER and the original immediate-release version, called oxymorphone ER, are on sale. If the company does not comply, then further, more severe steps will be taken, according to the FDA’s press release.

The FDA said injection of Opana ERhas been linked to outbreaks of HIV, hepatitis C and other health problems. We say that because Endo argued that the FDA request “does not indicate uncertainty” that Opana ER is not safe or effective when taken as prescribed.

US Senator Joe Donnelly (D-Indiana) hailed the FDA’s decision, saying, “Opana played a major role in the opioid abuse epidemic and was at the heart of the opioid and HIV crisis in Scott County” in Indiana. The company said in a statement it is “evaluating the full range of potential options as we determine the appropriate path forward”.

In a statement, Endo said it is reviewing the request, but maintains the drug’s safety and effectiveness.

“[There will be] more coming to address opioid abuse from the FDA, really focusing on the personal risks and benefits”, McClellan told FOX Business. Yes, fewer patients were overdosing on tamper-proof medications, but “growing epidemiologic evidence shows that the introduction of tamper-resistant formulations has not lowered the rates of opioid-related deaths at a population level”.

Armed with additional data on the reformulated Opana ER’s risks, the FDA is finally asking the manufacturer to voluntarily withdraw the opioid.