Fears rise for Spaniard missing after London Bridge attack

Dozens were injured, 18 of them critically, in the attack that started on the London Bridge, when three attackers swerved the vehicle into pedestrians then, armed with knives, rampaged through Borough Market, slashing and stabbing anyone they could find. “You will not win”, Mayor Sadiq Khan said to applause during a vigil on Monday.

Two of the three London assailants have been named.

After a brief pause following the London attack, campaigning resumed on Monday and the agenda has been dominated by security issues ahead of Thursday’s vote. “We have had to close police stations, sell police buildings, and we’ve lost thousands of police staff”, he said.

The attackers’ identities are known but have not been disclosed, with British media refraining from publishing names at the request of police.

The police have since been raiding locations in East London and Essex detaining 12 people, mostly women.

Her main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, backed calls for her resignation over the police cuts. “Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter”, they said.

“She was a friend to many here”, said Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House, a shelter in Calgary for people suffering from addictions, where Archibald was a social worker until a few months ago. “They’re a tight group here and Chrissy was loved, meant a lot to them”.

The country’s official terror threat level had been set at “critical” in the parlous days after the Manchester concert bombing on May 22 that killed 22 people – reflecting a judgment that an attack might be imminent because accomplices with similar bombs might be on the loose.

Hazik Rahman from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community said the attackers had abused Islam, and that the event showed that the city would stand united in the face of extremism.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly”, police said.

May said the three recent attacks, which have claimed at least 34 lives, are not thought to be connected.

The police response to the rampage, which saw officers shoot dead the attackers within eight minutes of police receiving the first call, has been widely praised. In March 2016 there were 124,066 police officers in England and Wales compared to 1443,734 in March 2010.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective.

But May has insisted London police were happy with their resources and counter-terrorism budgets have been protected.

May tried to deflect the pressure onto Corbyn, a pacifist who has opposed some security legislation in parliament and expressed reservations in the past about police responding to armed attackers with “shoot-to-kill” tactics.