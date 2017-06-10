Federal Grand Jury Indicts Accused NSA Leaker Reality Winner

Winner, a National Security Agency contractor and former Air Force linguist, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to a federal charge of gathering, transmitting or losing defense information, a felony offense under the Espionage and Censorship Act, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI said unauthorised disclosure of the secret document “could reasonably result in exceptionally grave damage to the national security“, though the government has not alleged that victor sought to share the report with foreign agents.

“People who are trusted with classified information and pledge to protect it must be held accountable when they violate that obligation“, he added.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, an Air Force veteran and NSA contractor working for Pluribus International Corporation, which provides analytical services for the U.S. defense and intelligence apparatus, was arrested June 3 and appeared Thursday before a Federal court in Augusta, Georgia. The NSA report, dated May 5, provides details of a 2016 Russian cyberattack on a U.S. voting software supplier, though there is no evidence the hack affected any votes.

Victor is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation since mid-February, with a Top Secret clearance, authorities said. Prosecutors allege that victor told a federal agent that she stole the information willfully and hoped that the information had already been leaked.

Winner’s notes also contained information on how to obtain a burner email account and phone and included travel plans for a trip to Afghanistan purportedly scheduled to take place later this summer.

Solari said Winner’s laptop also contained software that could enable her to access online black-markets and buy items – such as a fake ID or passport – without revealing her identity or location.

“We don’t know how much more she knows and how much more she remembers”, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Solari said, reported the AP.

Her mother told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to use the case to send a tough message that “we’re not going to tolerate leakers”.

“Your honor, my daughter is a good girl”, Winner’s stepfather, Gary Davis, told the judge, according to Reuters.

Winner’s request for bond was denied. “I know that there is documents circulating on the Internet and everything else, but as far as concrete proof, we’re just not at that stage, yet”. She’s never ran away from anything in her life. She’s not a violent person. She was caught nearly immediately after the Intercept showed copies of the document to the authorities, inadvertently giving away details that fingered victor. “There’s no reason to hold her”.

Victor is a former Air Force linguist who now works as a USA government contractor.

The US attorney also alleged that victor once searched on her work computer, while she was still in the Air Force, for the phrase: “Do top secret computers detect when flash drives are inserted?” But the NSA has operated a $286 million complex in Augusta since 2012.

