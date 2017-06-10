The classified National Security Agency report does not say whether the hacking had any effect on election results.

In addition to her work as a government contractor and service in the Air Force, Winner is a yoga instructor in her spare time and active on social media.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – A young woman accused of leaking US government secrets to a reporter was indicted by a federal grand jury as she awaited a court hearing Thursday to determine whether she must remain jailed pending a trial. Based on Winner’s background, she appeared to be an unlikely suspect.

Garrick’s affidavit said he interviewed victor at her home Saturday and she “admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting at issue” and mailing it to the news outlet.

In her spare time, victor lifted weights and taught the occasional yoga class.

Her expertise was translating languages spoken in Afghanistan, her family said, and she served six years in the U.S. Air Force as a cryptologic language analyst. “She believes in always doing what’s right”.

“I know my daughter”.

“I never thought this would be something she would do”, Winner-Davis told the Guardian newspaper on Monday.

The US attorney also alleged that victor once searched on her work computer, while she was still in the Air Force, for the phrase: “Do top secret computers detect when flash drives are inserted?” She has been jailed in neighboring Lincoln County since her arrest. Victor asked if her mother and stepfather, who live in Texas, would travel to Georgia to help feed her cat.

And there was a notation in one notebook, Solari said in which victor purportedly wrote, “I want to burn the White House down”.

The Intercept said the NSA report was dated May 5 – the same date court records cited for the documents victor is accused of leaking.

A federal contractor has been arrested following the leak of a classified intelligence report that suggests Russian hackers attacked at least one USA voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election.

The parents of a young woman charged with leaking USA government secrets to a reporter say she poses no flight risk if she’s released from pre-trial confinement.

On social media, victor mostly shared glimpses into her life far removed from politics  such as watching Dr. Who with her cat and serving her family a vegetarian meal of barbecued jackfruit.

“If she did something wrong, yes, pay for it, but I don’t want her out there like, making a case on her”. David Perdue, a Georgia Republican, after Trump nominated Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Putin said that “it wouldn’t make sense” for Russian Federation to interfere with the election. If you voted for this piece of (expletive), explain this.

Prosecutors plan to ask a judge to deny bond for 25-year-old Reality Winner, according to court records filed in the case.

The Intercept has come under criticism in the last few days for exposing its anonymous source by showing the government a copy of the leaked report. That led investigators to think the document had been printed out.

It doesn’t take a politically savvy genius to spot it, much less understand the importance it may have on Winner’s motives to leak top-secret info to hurt the Trump Administration.

“Whether that’s a jest or not, it still concerns me”, Epps said.

“It’s important that the American people understand that the Russian attempts to break into a number of our state voting processes – we talked about this in the fall – was broad-based”, Democrat Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee, told reporters.