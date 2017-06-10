Fifth Harmony Make Holding It “Down” Look Good Alongside Gucci Mane

As one of the world’s most successful girl groups, the stakes were high for Lauren, Ally, Normani and Dinah’s return to music after Camila Cabello abruptly quit the band to go solo a year ago.

Fifth Harmony have unveiled the music video for their latest single, “Down” featuring Gucci Mane.

“Over the past several months, we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila”, the final four members of Fifth Harmony said after Cabello’s departure via a statement released on Twitter.

The group have been more involved with songwriting for their new album.

The singers recently dished on their upcoming album, telling Billboard, “We have some strong pop melodies, but also some dark, urban sounds as well as some flavor too, some R&B flares”, Brooke explained. “It really is pretty versatile”.

Normani Kordei agreed, adding that they co-wrote “more than half” of the new album. “But for us, also, anytime we perform it or we’re in rehearsal, we kind of connect with each other because we’ve been through so much and we’ve always held each other ‘Down'”. “So it means more”.

“I feel unbelievable and I felt like I needed to go through it”, Cabello expressed. Fifth Harmony’s new record is expected later this year. “And it was just time to sing my story and sing words that were coming from my heart as opposed to words that people were writing for us”.