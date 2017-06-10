Fired FBI Director: Trump Wanted Loyalty, Drop Flynn Investigation

Trump has said he did no such thing.

The report stopped short of assessing whether Russian Federation succeeded in swaying the election result. “Should they provide more information, we would review that as well”. “I know I was sacked because of something about the way I was conducting the Russian Federation investigation was in some way putting pressure on him, in some way irritating him, and he chose to fire me because of that”.

His comments contradicted key arguments made by the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director during a two-and-a-half hour hearing at the US Senate, significantly upping the stakes in a controversy that is threatening to engulf the president.

In addition, there are multiple committees in the Senate and House of Representatives investigating various aspects of Russian election meddling.

What has Trump said about Russia’s role in the election?

He has not taken a clear public position. “I mean, the president of the United States, with me alone, saying, “I hope this” – I took it as, This is what he wants me to do”.

Richman was described in a New Yorker piece last month as Comey’s “unofficial media surrogate”.

The first time Trump said he accepted the findings of the intelligence agencies was at a January 11 news conference ahead of his inauguration. As the questions get more and more inappropriate – Comey says he is “uneasy” – the telling slows down. With Trump, Democrats are relying on suspicions.

While impeachment proceedings against Trump may not be any closer, Comey’s testimony added to and reinforced some troubling and extraordinary accusations against the sitting president.

Nobody can make almost 63 million Americans drive in their cars to polling stations, wait in line and vote for Donald Trump. Why wouldn’t Comey say so sooner?

There is no evidence that the FBI ended or paused its investigation after Comey’s departure.

During his testimony, Comey largely depended on detailed memos that contained all the interactions between him and Trump in the past.

Even to those who consider Comey to be too full of his own rectitude – Sen. Wray will need Senate confirmation. Comey said he hoped the information might lead to the appointment of a special prosecutor. He admitted to leaking a memo of his February 14 conversation with Trump, passing it along through a friend to the New York Times. Firing Comey ensured that it is only beginning.

“It confused me when I saw on television the president saying that he actually fired me because of the Russian Federation investigation”, he said, adding that the initial explanation that was offered publicly was “that I was sacked because of the decisions I had made during the election year”.

Comey, speaking under oath, said the administration had offered “shifting explanations” about why he was sacked. The paper reported Trump had asked Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

But not since Richard Nixon has a president’s veracity been so blatantly and publicly questioned: At least three times, Comey implied that he feared the president would lie, and he told the committee in no uncertain terms.

“The president is not a liar”, the White House spokeswoman said in defense of the man who claimed that Hillary Clinton started the Obama birther movement, that voter fraud is running rampant and that the unemployment rate was 42 percent when, at the time, it stood at just over 5 percent. The committee is also sorting through some documents that Flynn provided in response to subpoenas for his business and personal records. Trump later contradicted his own staff and acknowledged on May 11 he fired Comey because of the Russian Federation matter. He provided the first batch on June 6.

The question is why Sessions recused himself.

The only way to find out whether recordings exist may be through a request by Robert Mueller, the special counsel looking into the matter.

Graham warned that any expansion of the controversies swirling around Trump will likely lead to more political fallout.

In a series of tweets Thursday the senator also called for Attorney General Jeff SessionsJeff SessionsTHE MEMO: Bruised by Comey, Trump avoids catastrophe Blumenthal: There’s “mounting case” for obstruction of justice Comey told senators about possible third Sessions-Russia meeting: report MORE and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to testify before the committee.

Comey never specified what portions of the story were supposedly wrong.