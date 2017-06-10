Fitness key to Andy Murray revival, says coach Ivan Lendl

Murray has dropped a total of three sets through five matches; Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set they’ve played so far.

Thiem has beaten Nadal, Djokovic and Murray on clay already this year, while Kyrgios thumped Djokovic in back-to-back matches in Acapulco and Indian Wells.

Prediction: Thiem will get a French Open title – just not quite yet.

The second semi-final pits nine-time champion Rafael Nadal against Dominic Thiem, fresh from his upset of defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The fourth was even as can be until Wawrinka stepped up in the tiebreaker by winning its final three points, the last with a run-around forehand return victor delivered from outside the doubles alley. He is the oldest man in a French Open title match since Niki Pilic was 33 when he was the runner-up to Ilie Nastase in 1973. But Murray clawed back from 3-5 to 5-5 and took the set to the tie breaker.

A year ago at the French Open, Wawrinka lost to Murray in the semifinals. He went on to win the marathon five-setter 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 and become the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years.

“I mean, it’s one of the best shots, I think, ever in tennis”, Thiem said.

There were 4 breaks in 7 games.

He certainly did that against Murray, through their many lengthy and delightful exchanges and various ebbs and flows in which one player, then the other, appeared to be in control, only to cede it soon thereafter.

Svitolina won the first set 6-3 and raced into a 5-1 lead in the second before Halep bounced back and took the second 7-6 (6).

The symbols of the three places where he won Grand Slam titles – a kangaroo for the Australian Open, the Eiffel Tower for Roland Garros and the Statue of Liberty for the U.S. Open – are printed on the back of his shoes, above the words “Stan” on his left and “The Man” on his right. Thiem took over after that, winning the third set in only 20 minutes.

“He was pushing me all the time, so was tough for me to find any solution”, recalled the 32-year-old Wawrinka, the oldest man to reach the semifinals in Paris since Jimmy Connors in 1985.

Despite falling just short of a second successive French Open final, Andy Murray feels he is getting back to his best – just in time for Wimbledon. Third-seeded Simona Halep is playing No. 5 Elina Svitolina on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

While Wawrinka finished with 10 more winners than unforced errors, Murray replied with 36 winners and 36 unforced errors.

He also described his form as “garbage” entering the French Open and few could disagree with him.

Top-ranked Andy Murray of Britain is facing third-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Court Philippe Chatrier. This time, Wawrinka wore down the seemingly tireless Murray, also a three-time major champion.

Murray endured a disappointing claycourt season leading into Roland Garros – suffering early defeats in Madrid and Rome – but rediscovered his verve in Paris where his run included victories over Juan Martin del Potro and Kei Nishikori.

For a value punt, Andy Murray to win 3-2 looks very handy at 5/1, this should be a classic match with neither player giving much away.

In the end, Wawrinka’s attacking game overcame the brilliant defense and variety of Murray, who countered all the aggression with – among other things – deft drop shots, excellent retrieving and fine defensive lobs.

Unusually for Wawrinka at a grand slam, he entered the semifinal in nearly ideal form, not dropping a set.