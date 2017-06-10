Five Iranian attackers were in Mosul and Raqa with IS: Ministry

On Wednesday, June 7, in the double terror attack claimed by the Islamic State (Daesh), armed men entered the parliament, while another commando opened fire on pilgrims at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic.

He said the twin attacks on parliament and the tomb of former leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini “will not damage the Iranian nation’s determination”.

The comments come just one day after Iran’s intelligence minister, Mahmoud Alavai, said investigators were working to determine whether Riyadh had a role in Wednesday’s attacks, but that it was too soon to reach a conclusion. A female suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest near the shrine.

“Iranian people reject such US claims of friendship”, he said, hinting in the tweet that the terror attacks were “backed by USA clients”. Over 40 people were wounded in the attack. The Intelligence Ministry said security forces had arrested another “terrorist team” planning a third attack.

The statement only released the first names of the terrorists and said their last names were being withheld due to “certain social and security reservations”.

The statement described the five men as “long affiliated with the Wahhabi”, an ultraconservative form of Sunni Islam practised in Saudi Arabia. Instead, he said that the terrorist attacks would not “influence the will of the nation”.

Iranian authorities said on Thursday five of the attackers were Iranian nationals recruited by Islamic State to carry out the assaults inside the tightly controlled Shi’ite Iran. They never named the country directly, but the implication was clear.

Shojaei told state TV that “three of the victims are women”.

“We are focused on intelligence” gathering, he said.

“These people were cooperating with the IS in Syria and Iraq, and following the recent losses of the IS in both countries, they returned”, Xinhua news agency quoted Seifollahi as saying.

Iranian media, meanwhile, expressed shock at the attacks at a time when Tehran claims that it is interfering in Syria an Iraq militarily to fight ISIS and terrorism, and prevent bloodshed and war from reaching Iran.

Despite these remarks, Iranian backed forces are fighting alongside the US-led coalition against Daesh in Iraq.

The Islamic State group claimed the Tehran attacks; no link has emerged of Saudi Arabia’s involvement.

“The Iranian nation sees this terrorist action that happened a week after the joint meeting of the USA president with the heads of one of the reactionary regional states that has constantly been supporting Takfiri terrorists as to be very meaningful, and believes that [Islamic State’s] acknowledging the responsibility indicates their complicity in this wild move”, the Washington Times reported citing the IRGC statement.

In a statement, Trump said the United States would “grieve and pray” for the victims, but added: “We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote“.

“Terror-sponsoring despots threaten to bring the fight to our homeland”, Javad Zarif said in a tweet making reference to an earlier statement from the Saudi deputy prince that they will take the fight into Iranian territories.