Five killed in workplace shooting in Orlando

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings holds a news conference at the scene of the shooting rampage where five people were killed in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on its official Twitter account that the situation has been contained.

The shooting began at about 8 a.m. after Neuman slipped through a rear door into the cavernous factory, an area that stretches across more than two football fields where awnings are stitched together for recreational vehicles. He paused at least once to reload. “Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today”, he says.

The person who filed the injunctions was not one of Neumann’s victims.

Orlando Sheriff Jerry Demings stated that Neumann deliberately shot specific individuals.

The motive remained under investigation.

Deming said investigators were looking through any social media postings for clues.

According to official reports, Neumann came in armed with a semi-automatic handgun and a hunting knife.

Three months later, the same employee again told a judge about violent encounters with Neumann saying, “Out of the blue Neumann attacks, ambushes him from behind some bushes while he calmly rode his bike home from work”. “We would speak only once in a while”. Also killed were Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44; Kevin Clark, 53; Jeffrey Roberts, 57; and a man whose name had not been released by Monday afternoon.It appeared the shooter was targeting managers, Bluewater told Reuters by phone.Eight other people at the site when Neumann opened fire were not injured.

In June 2014, Orange County deputies investigated a report that he battered another employee at Fiamma, but no charges were brought, Demings said.

Fiamma Inc. calls itself one of the largest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles. “My boss is dead”, Adams said.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

Sen. Bill Nelson called for more action to address mental health issues.

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before”, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement Monday.

A year ago, Orlando – a hub of Florida’s resort industry popular with tourists – was the scene of a mass shooting in a gay nightclub that left 49 people dead and dozens more wounded.

“I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence”, he added.