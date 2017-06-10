Flights to Qatar as usual: SriLankan

The Gulf countries ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia.

Food security is a major issue for Qatar given the only way into the country by land is a single border with Saudi Arabia and desert states struggle to grow food.

“If sanctions are not resolved in short order, World Cup construction could be impacted, and plans for fans to base themselves in neighboring countries might also be affected”, the bank said.

“Such measures are unjustified and are based on baseless and unfounded allegations”, the government’s foreign ministry said in a statement. All but Egypt, which has many thousands of people working there, ordered their citizens to leave the country.

Qatar is also the home to global airline Qatar Airways, which has services direct into Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

It was not immediately clear how Monday’s announcement would affect other airlines.

Several Middle Eastern countries suspended their flights to Qatar. Yemen’s internationally backed government, which no longer holds its capital and large portions of the war-torn country, also cut relations with Qatar, as did the Maldives and one of conflict-ridden Libya’s competing governments.

“It’s a cycle of panic and I needed to get pasta”, said Ernest, a Lebanese who pushed two trollies.

“The era of cutting diplomatic ties and closing borders.is not a way to resolve crisis”.

Qatar later clarified the news agency was hacked, and that the report quoting the Emir was “fake news”. It has spiraled since.

Qatar reacted with fury, denying any support for extremists and accusing its Gulf neighbours of seeking to put the country under “guardianship”.

“I do not expect that this will have any significant impact, if any impact at all, on the unified fight against terrorism in the region or globally”, he told reporters while on a visit to Australia. “Neighbors are permanent; geography can’t be changed”, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on his Twitter account. Qatar is a peninsula that is otherwise surrounded by the Persian Gulf.

Qatar “believes such differences between sister countries must be resolved through dialogue”. “We are saddened by the current picture and will give any support for its normalization”.

The Pentagon said USA military operations are unaffected by the rift.

Saudi Arabia has said it will close that border which will force Qatar to rely on air and sea freight.

“There is no challenge arising out of this for us”.

“There are crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen, and we find it rather odd that the GCC has made a decision to attack Qatar at this particular time…”

Although Qatar is a relatively small oil producer, other OPEC states could see such an action as a reason to stop restraining their own output, traders said.

The GCC includes six wealthy Arab nations: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

The Qatar Stock Exchange index closed down 7.5 percent, however, as some of the country’s blue chip stocks felt the impact of the trading and commercial sanctions against the country.

The US State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale worth $662 million to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 26 AN/TPQ-53 (V) radar systems and related support.