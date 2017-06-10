Florida legislators say no to smoking medical marijuana

Constituents are expecting the disagreements over the issues to be resolved and there is some awareness and pressure regarding the need to add medical marijuana to the 3 day session.

Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, said Scott’s $410 million in line-item vetoes in an $82 billion budget passed last month “disproportionately” impacted the higher-education system.

State Senator Rob Bradley, the Senate sponsor, admits the issue is still controversial. $1 million has been withdrawn from the Moffitt Cancer Center and $2 million has been taken from the University of Florida.

The compromise (SB 8-A, HB 5A) would add 10 new medical-marijuana operators to the seven vendors already operating in Florida. But Negron called it a “fake narrative” that the Senate was on board with a deal hashed out between the governor and House leaders.

There is evidence, he said – absence of reference to him in the governor’s special session proclamation, and of any quote from a press release announcing the session.

The House bill also requires VISIT Florida to post all of its contracts online; limits travel and per diem expenses of VISIT Florida employees to those of all other state workers; caps agency salaries at about $130,000, the authorized salary of the governor; and requires all contracts worth $750,000 or more to be approved by a panel of legislators.

“That’s a bona fide, legitimate policy position to have”, Trujillo said.

Bradley’s legislation will be filed Wednesday afternoon, the first day of the three-day special session.

Corcoran is also opposed to that plan, since the agreement with Scott was to use the $410 million in vetoed projects to pay for the increased spending. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, and Sen. Audrey Gibbons, D-Jacksonville Sen.

The ideas now offered by Senate K-12 education budget chairman David Simmons – with support from some senators – to partially or mostly defund HB 7069 won’t help ease the tension.

“A veto override is an extraordinary measure”.

The deal between Scott and Corcoran is thought to guarantee Scott’s signature of HB 7069, a large education bill that includes a top priority of Corcoran’s: using $185 million to pay for charter schools to compete with chronically failing public schools. Who exactly was to blame for the demise of the legislation depended on which house of the Florida Legislature you were standing in and who you were talking to. This isn’t going anywhere.

Scott vetoed almost $60 million of university construction projects in the annual Public Education Capital Outlay, or PECO, program. She said the funding is linked to a private donation to carry out the project.

“Sometimes we take different paths to get to the goal, ” she said, when asked how the program morphed from incentives to grants. “From our perspective, there is a reason why (the vetoed projects) were in the budget. I look forward to a robust conversation with my colleagues on this proposal, and I urge their support so that we can address this important issue during the Special Session”.

Previous versions of the bills to regulate medical marijuana provided for edibles, capsules and THC oil, but did not allow smoking. But it would establish a wider array of regulations for the money Scott could allocate from the fund toward regional economic development and is expected to provide Visit Florida more leeway to work with counties.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered legislators back to town to boost money for public schools and to set aside more money for his top priorities.

One would increase base K-12 spending by $215 million under the Senate’s initial concept, which would require using $143 million in property tax revenue from new construction – something Corcoran has written off as “a massive tax increase”.