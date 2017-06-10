Flynn agrees to provide documents to Senate panel

The House intelligence committee said Wednesday it is issuing subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as well as their businesses, as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year’s election.

Meanwhile, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded similar tones as they criticized the ongoing US scrutiny of Russia’s attempts to sway the presidential election.

Flynn will begin supplying the records to the committee as soon as next week, including documents from two of his businesses and some personal documents. Mike Conaway and Adam Schiff, the top Republican and Democrat involved in the investigation.

The person close to Flynn said that the former national security adviser wants to cooperate with the congressional investigation as long as doing so doesn’t violate his constitutional rights. “We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead”.

In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee has issued three others – to the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the CIA – for information about requests that government officials made to “unmask” the identities of USA individuals named in classified intelligence reports, according to a congressional aide. Those subpoenas reportedly went to Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, his United Nations ambassador, Samantha Power, and his Central Intelligence Agency director, John Brennan.

The panel is investigating Russian efforts to influence the U.S. election, as well as leaks of classified information and reports that identities of Trump associates captured in spy intercepts may have been improperly unmasked.

In a statement, the House committee said it had issued subpoenas seeking “testimony, personal documents and business records” from Flynn and Cohen.

The Times reported that the peace plan was the work of Felix Sater, a business associate who has helped Trump try to find business in Russian Federation, and Cohen. In that role, Flynn was reportedly paid more than $500,000, but failed to register as a foreign agent with the Justice Department.

Michael Flynn, then – President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for National Security Adviser arrives at Trump Tower in NY.

Also on Tuesday, the AP said it had learned that Flynn will provide documents requested by the Senate committee.

“I declined the invitation to participate as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered”, Cohen told The Associated Press.

In other developments, the Justice Department acknowledged Wednesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose contacts with foreign dignitaries, including the Russian ambassador, on a security clearance form he submitted as a United States senator previous year. Interviewed Tuesday morning on CNN, he said, “People in Europe are asking why this administration is trying to make Putin happy”.

The Democratic National Committee last week demanded that Trump immediately fire Kushner and called for a criminal investigation. He added that he saw them as a concession to Trump supporters on the committee and that they likely wouldn’t result in any damning information.

In fact, the response of the European powers to the Trump visit was to shift further from the anti-Russia policy of the USA, exemplified in Putin’s visit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. Flynn communicated with Russian officials while an adviser to President Trump’s campaign and transition, and discussed USA sanctions against the country with those contacts.