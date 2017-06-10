FM Zarif in Kazakhstan for SCO Summit

Modi arrived in the Kazakh capital on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit where India and Pakistan will be inducted as full members of the bloc.

China and India should also boost trade and investment cooperation and work together for earlier harvest from large-scale cooperation projects in such areas as production capability, industrial parks and railway construction, Xi said.

“The SCO has successfully stood the test of time, while millions of people all over the world have come to understand and appreciate its principles”, he said.

One Belt One Road (OBOR) is a development strategy proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which focuses on connectivity and cooperation between China and the rest of Eurasia, encompassing around 60 countries and is worth over $50 billion.

The Kazakhstan President also praised India’s progress made in the renewable energy field and in the lieu of this, Prime Minister Modi invited Astana to become a member of International Solar Alliance.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after 17 months.

The SCO will now include four nuclear powers: Russia, China, India and Pakistan. “Peace and stability in Afghanistan can also take benefit of the SCO”, he added. Modi said today was a historic turn in the SCO’s journey and India was ready for an active and positive participation in the grouping. With the expansion of the grouping, the SCO will now represent over 40 per cent of humanity and almost 20 per cent of the global GDP.

Along with India, Pakistan has also joined the SCO as a full member state. The SCO is a powerful conglomerate of Eurasian countries for regional, political, economic and cultural cooperation.

The SCO, headquartered in Beijing, was founded in 2001 and comprises China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as full members.

Secretary-General António Guterres today stressed the importance of partnership between the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in achieving global development goals and combating some of today’s key threats to peace and security, such as terrorism.