FNC’s Wallace: Comey’s Testimony Legally Good For Trump, Politically ‘Very Damaging’

Comey acknowledged under questioning that Trump did not order him to stop the investigation of Flynn’s connections with Russian Federation, but said, “I took it as direction”. The night before, Ryan said on MSNBC that it was “obviously” inappropriate for Trump to ask Comey for his loyalty over a private dinner at the White House.

Comey: Thank you, I think.

Opening one of the most anticipated congressional hearings since the Watergate era, Comey also confirmed that former national security adviser Michael Flynn was “in legal jeopardy” as a result of his contacts during the transition with Russian officials and his statements about those contacts.

But Kasowitz refuted that claim, saying “the public record reveals the New York Times was quoting from the memos the day before the referenced tweet which belies Mr. Comey’s excuse for disclosure of the privileged information and appears to be entirely retaliatory”.

When Trump discussed the Flynn investigation with Comey in the Oval Office on February 14, a day after Flynn’s firing, the president had first asked the others in the room to leave, according to Comey – including Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

James Comey’s callout of Donald Trump’s lies is likely to bog down an already struggling administration.

Comey said he was “so stunned” by Trump’s request to “let go” of the investigation of Flynn that he did not think at the time to tell Trump, “Mr. President, that’s wrong”. Trump didn’t send out a single tweet. While politically predictable, their questioning implicitly recognised that Mr Trump had acted improperly, if not illegally.

Feinstein: Did you tell anyone?

Administration spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to project an air of normalcy, telling reporters, “It’s a regular Thursday at the White House“.

Kasowitz said that “it is now established” that the president was not under investigation or trying to thwart an investigation.

This has raised questions as to why Comey didn’t tell others, including the attorney general. “I was supposed to take her out to dinner”. When asked why he didn’t take them directly to the press, Comey said it would have been like “feeding seagulls at the beach” and he hoped to get away for the weekend with his wife, to “hide”.

“I don’t think it’s the discussion that’s the obstruction”, Kaine said.

For a boost to TV ratings, there’s nothing like the live testimony of a former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief accusing a sitting USA president of lying.

Trump later addressed the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a group of religious conservatives who have been supportive of the president. Comey responded that he felt they were personal documents. The president’s Republican defenders are still able to make four accurate points in his defense. The White House as denied any collusion.

“The president’s new at this”, Speaker Ryan told reporters Thursday. “He’s new at government”.

But to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Trump’s handling of the meeting showed that he wasn’t steeped in the protocols of how a president interacts with law enforcement.

During the hearing, Comey offered a different take.

“Why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office?” “That is a very big deal, and not just because it involves me”.