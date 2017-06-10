Following Comey testimony, DOJ releases statement defending Jeff Sessions

“He’s not steeped in the long running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ (Department of Justice), FBI and White Houses“.

Nevertheless, the Russian Federation matter likely will continue to overshadow Trump’s presidency, especially as the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe has ensnared not only Flynn but Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

The fact that information about Sessions was classified and Comey couldn’t answer “means there’s something out there that he knows about that the public doesn’t, and that he thinks bears on a need for Sessions to recuse himself in matters that relate to Russian Federation”, said Sen.

Comey’s memos about his meetings with Trump are now in Mueller’s hands.

“Comey’s excuse for this unauthorized disclosure of privileged information … appears to be entirely retaliatory”, Kasowitz said in the statement.

Comey also explained that his discomfort with the President and the belief that Trump would lie about him led to the creation of his memo on the meeting. He said that he’d carefully documented his interactions with Trump because he anxious Trump would misrepresent them, and accused the administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about the reasons for his firing.

His accusations could further mire Trump’s administration in legal difficulties.

Under scrutiny is a meeting between ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Comey did not call off the Flynn investigation – and was sacked.

But, Risch said, there was another way to read those words: “You may have taken it as a direction, but he said ‘I hope‘”.

Two days before the hearing, Rubio and fellow intelligence committee member Sen. The president has not yet publicly denied the specifics of Comey’s accounts but has broadly challenged his credibility, tweeting last month Comey “better hope there are no ‘tapes”‘ of the conversations. “You considered it to be somehow your own personal document that you could share with the media as you wanted to through a friend”, asks Blunt.

Daniel Richman, a Columbia University law professor and close friend of Comey, has confirmed he leaked contents of one of Comey’s memos to The New York Times. “On top of that the Russian Federation investigation itself is vital, because of the threat”, he said. As Bloomberg View columnist Jonathan Bernstein noted, Comey’s testimony illustrated the self-defeating incompetence with which Trump has governed.

“This doesn’t strike me as a daily diary”, Turley said.

Republicans on the committee questioned Comey intently but did not attack his integrity or try to treat him roughly, as a witness making accusations against a sitting Republican president might expect.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication. and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” The opposite was the case as the firing created an enormous political firestorm that has stalled Trump’s legislative agenda on Capitol Hill and taken over Washington.

DNC Chair Tom Perez said the testimony “just gave us the clearest and most damning evidence yet that President Trump lied to the American people and is likely under investigation for obstruction of justice – a serious and disturbing charge, “.

Comey then repeated his refusal to comment on matters related to the Attorney General on a number of other occasions, adding that there were reasons why Sessions had chosen to recuse himself that he couldn’t divulge in public.

“At one point the attorney general had directed me not to call it investigation, but instead to call it a matter, which concerned and confused me”, Comey said.