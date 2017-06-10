Former FBI chief due to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee

As Comey’s open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee looms closer, the Trump administration has sent mixed signals over whether it’s looking into the possibility of invoking executive privilege to prevent Comey from disclosing the content of his conversations with Trump.

The White House is weighing whether to block James Comey from testifying about his conversations with President Donald Trump, ahead of an eagerly-anticipated public hearing scheduled for Thursday. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues.

The fact the White House is even thinking about asserting executive privilege raises another important question – why would Trump want to stop Comey from testifying about their meetings?

There’s been no final decision, and the matter remains under discussion, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. (That was Stephanopoulos’ conclusion, too.) That may be in part because of its less-than-certain application in this situation, but it’s not clear just how cloudy it would be.

Richard Nixon: Well, when the president does it, that means it is not illegal. The White House has denied those characterizations. But a court likely would be reluctant to issue an injunction against testimony before Congress.

But being anxious about potentially embarrassing testimony is not a sufficient basis to invoke executive privilege.

In an interview with ABC News, Conway appeared to indicate that the president would allow Comey to testify, saying, “We’ll be watching with the rest of the world when Director Comey testifies”.

Critics have charged that Mr Trump was seeking to hinder the FBI’s investigation by dismissing Mr Comey.

That doesn’t mean Comey won’t do some political damage this week, though.

Presidents have often moved to keep their records and other communications with senior officials private until they leave office, on the theory that confidentiality is crucial to their ability to receive unvarnished advice on sensitive matters. Some legal experts say Trump likely undermined those arguments because he has discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews.

But it turns out Rosenstein and Sessions never discussed such concerns with one key person: Comey himself.

He was sacked by Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term.

It is possible, the sources said, that a series of interactions, each of which the source said could have been considered a “ham-handed misstep”, might be seen differently by the former FBI Director with the benefit of hindsight, not to mention his own firing.

When pressed on the magnitude of the Russia investigation as the committee enters an important week of hearings, Collins said “there is so much speculation and so many stories and so many leaks that it’s very hard to determine the facts of the Russian involvement in our elections last fall, the extent to that of that involvement, and also whether or not there was collusion or collaboration with members of President Trump’s campaign team”.

That does seem a little odd.

Mr Comey has reportedly spoken with Special Counsel Robert Mueller – who is now overseeing the Russian Federation investigation for the Justice Department – to work out what he can publicly discuss in his testimony and thereby ensure there are no legal issues.