Former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell cut by Browns

The Browns waived safety Tyvis Powell on Friday morning, but he still was expected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Indians’ game against the White Sox.

Powell, 23, joined the Browns on February 6 when they claimed him off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

To the Browns’ credit, Mary Kay Cabot is reporting the organization had no idea he was throwing out the first pitch tonight.

Powell, a Bedford, Ohio, native, was a two-year starter in the Buckeyes secondary, making 76 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore in 2014 and 71 tackles and three interceptions as a junior in 2015.

Powell hopped on Twitter but didn’t appear to blame the Browns at all for the untimely transaction and wanted to show he was trying to stay strong on the tough day.

Let the man pitch for his hometown team.

No team in football had a worse point differential than the Browns during the 2016 season.