France confirms death of second citizen in London Bridge attack

If confirmed, Thomas would be the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack.

The three people believed to be involved in the attack in London on June 3rd have been named by police as Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba.

Twelve people who were arrested in east London in the wake of the murderous rampage have been released without charge.

Butt was gunned down by police just minutes into the massacre on Saturday night, with?the bodies of fellow jihadis Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba?also seen dead on the pavement after being hit with a hail of bullets. It claimed it was told that Butt “was already known to intelligence”.

Later, Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been criticised for overseeing cuts to English police numbers during her time as Home Secretary, said a review should be held.

Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old Pakistani-born British citizen, had been investigated by security services in 2015 after he was reported to an anti-terrorism hotline for showing signs of radicalization.

PRESSURE was mounting on the Government and the security services last night following claims that Italian authorities had warned the United Kingdom about the third London Bridge attacker.

“Additionally, there are around 20,000 individuals who are former subjects of interest, whose risk remains subject to review by MI5 and its partners”.

British police arrested a man under counter terrorism laws on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the London Bridge attack.

Thomas was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began.

He said: “Although the police and security services have done a great job of protecting us, in this instance it is clear there are questions to be answered”.

Trucks have been used in a string of terror attacks in Europe over the past year.

An Irish security source described the murderer as having “extensive immigration history related to the UK”.

And on March 22 this year, five people were killed when a man rammed his auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before stabbing a police officer outside parliament.

The arrests were made in Limerick and Wexford. Forty-eight people are in hospital.

He did not name the third victim.

The others killed in the attack have been named as Australians Sara Zelenak and Kirsty Boden, Canadian national Chrissy Archibald, James McMullan, from Hackney, London, and French national Alexandre Pigeard.

“I thank you also for having had the kindness to share my call to witness to find my brother-in-law Xavier Thomas”.

“Some of the people who were here on Saturday night are still a bit fragile”, said John Vincent, the CEO and founder of Leon. The announcement comes shortly after authorities recovered a body from the Thames River in east London.