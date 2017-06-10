Frederick Gaudreau: Frederick Gaudreau makes history in Nashville

Penguins’ coach Mike Sullivan juggled his lines freely as the game progressed to try to spark his team’s offence, but to no avail.

After two games of the Stanley Cup Final, the Nashville Predators, ranked last among postseason teams entering these playoffs, appeared well on their way to falling victim to a repeat title run by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Predators had jumped out to a 1-0 lead with 5:09 left in the first period when center Calle Jarnkrok knocked home a rebound as he went sailing into the crease.

Arvidsson’s third goal of the playoffs gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at the 13:08 mark, moving them a step closer toward evening the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece.

Frederick Gaudreau, Predators – Gaudreau joined John Harms (1944 Chicago Blackhawks) as the only two players in National Hockey League history to score their first three career goals in the Stanley Cup Final.

That goal, which came 3:45 into the second period, stood as the game victor, Gaudreau’s second in three days. “To be able to take the road that he has, come out on the end, be a contributing player in the Stanley Cup Finals”.

With a 2-1 lead, it was up to Preds goalie Pekka Rinne-and he delivered, making save after save including an nearly unbelievable stop in the secnd period on what should have been a sure Peguins goal.

The Penguins challenged the call, claiming that Smith had interfered with goaltender Matt Murray, but the goal was upheld after a review. Game 6 will be played Sunday at Bridgestone Arena, where the Predators are 9-1 in the playoffs this spring.

And so, as the series shifts back to Pittsburgh, the question now becomes which Rinne will we see in Game 5?

Arvidsson had not scored a goal since an empty netter in Game 4 against Chicago that finished a sweep of the Blackhawks.

Sidney Crosby said he and his teammates have to take that to heart, no matter how hard it is to do at this late juncture. They got more, just not almost enough against Pekka Rinne and the Nashville Predators.

At the beginning of the series, it would have been outlandish to expect this rag-tag group of pivots to get the better of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Nashville Predators center and captain Mike Fisher skates during practice Friday, June 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. “It’s a tough building, and they’re a good team, but I like our chances”. He beat Matt Murray to the post, expertly rolling his wrists to get the puck to the goal line. Again, the Predators went the other way and made it 3-1 with Arvidsson beating Murray on a breakaway. A pair of Game 7’s against the Capitals and the Senators are ideal examples of that, where the Penguins controlled the play. The goal came after he was held without a shot for only the fifth time in his career in the playoffs.

But in only making 12 saves through the first 40 minutes, with three goals allowed, the 23-year-old wasn’t part of the solution. It was Crosby’s first goal of the series.

“You’ve got trust what gets you here”, Crosby said. He does have three goals on four shots in the Final, so a shooting percentage of 75% is a tad fortunate. Enough people turned out to fill up Broadway for three blocks with three giant TV screens, even with Nashville opening up a downtown amphitheater for fans to watch.