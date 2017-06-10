French NBA prospect Jonathan Jeanne diagnosed with career-threatening disorder

Jonathan Jeanne has been diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, which may be a career-ending ailment.

Jeanne was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome which messes with the body’s connective tissue. He completed medical, physical and genetic testing at the Cleveland Clinic and received the results Thursday that revealed a serious heart issue because of the condition. His French background, skinny frame (7-foot-2, 190 pounds) and potential as a shot blocker/rebounder had drawn comparisons to Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert, who has become one of the NBA’s top defensive presences after being picked 27th in 2013.

The 19-year-old Jeanne, who stands 7’2, had been rising up draft boards until this diagnosis, which will halt his ability to perform National Basketball Association workouts. He was projected as the No. 22 pick in DraftExpress’ most recent mock draft. However, Austin was medically cleared to play again two years later and signed overseas with Serbian club FMP in the Adriatic League, where he played nine games this season.

An MRI during the National Basketball Association combine last month alerted Jeanne to a potential issue in his spine, which led him to a clinic for testing.