French Open 2017 Jelena Ostapenko breaks back with fizzing forehand

“We can’t tell, as players, how long we are taking”.

“Stan has played fantastic this tournament so far, I don’t think he’s dropped a set”, Murray said. “I got through in hard conditions and finished strong”. “It was just today it was just odd how it came about”.

The world number one struggled with his opponent’s explosive baseline hitting on Philippe Chatrier, but slowly warmed to his task in windy conditions as he secured a 2-6 6-1 7-6 (0) 6-1 victory.

“This is what got him into the match”, Rusedski said.

Britain’s Andy Murray reached his fourth consecutive French Open semi-final with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori in Paris.

A fine second serve won him the point, which prompted a loud “Let’s go” and when he held serve, he let loose a big yell and fist pump in the general direction of the umpire.

Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko claimed a surprise place in the semi-finals after beating 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki 4-6 6-2 6-2.

“Last year, I was playing really well and I was confident, but I remember that he played better than me on that court”, he said.

Bacsinszky nearly dropped her serve but held on and won the match when Mladenovic hit a forehand wide.

If it is possible for the world No. 1 to have kept below the radar at a Grand Slam, then Murray has done it.

“What better way to find yourself than at the French Open, when you’re top seeded?” “Kei Nishikori probably wished that Carlos Ramos never got involved because all of a sudden that was the turning point in the set and in the match”. At age 19, the 47th-ranked Ostapenko is also the youngest player in the tournament.

The third seed Halep trailed by a set and 5-1 against the fifth seed but somehow dug herself out of a hole before storming to victory.

However, he might need another level against Swiss former champion Wawrinka, who annihilated Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

The Portuguese official has also had a run-in with Novak Djokovic.

Watch the best moments from the Andy Murray/Karen Kahchanov duel at the men’s fourth round of Roland-Garros 2017 (Andy won 6:3, 6:4, 6:4).

Known for tremendous footwork and court coverage, the No. 2-seeded Serb even stumbled and tumbled to the court, his racket flying out of his hands, early in the second set. Thiem took over after that, winning the third set in only 20 minutes. Djokovic enlisted Andre Agassi for coaching help during Week 1 of the French Open, but Agassi had some prior commitments and so was gone by the time Djokovic faced Thiem. No. 6 Dominic Thiem. If Murray gets to the final and Novak Djokovic loses at any point in the tournament, Murray will increase his points lead over Djokovic for number one. It’s the way he lost, without showing any improvement upstairs despite the drastic steps he’s taken to clear his mind, There’s the dippy “peace and love” mentality he’s learning from player-turned-guru Pepe Imaz.

A day after their matches were postponed because of rain, nine-time champion Nadal and defending champion Djokovic will try to reach the semifinals.

Obviously troubled by injury, Carreno Busta simply wasn’t able to generate sufficient power off the ground to trouble Nadal.

Murray will hope to repeat his 2016 defeat of Wawrinka at Roland Garros.

Nishikori, a beaten quarter-finalist in Paris in 2015, has now made the last eight of a Slam for a seventh time, a record for a Japanese man.