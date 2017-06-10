French Open 2017: John McEnroe salutes ‘unreal’ Stan Wawrinka victor

But of course you don’t want to lose a grand slam final, do you?

Harrison and Venus will meet Donald Young of the United States and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico for the title on Saturday. In the end a 6-6 result meant that the fate of the marathon set would be decided by a tiebreak.

Wawrinka, who had 87 winners in the match, won the French Open title in 2015. Pliskova booked her spot in the last four with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 defeat of France’s Caroline Garcia.

The crowd’s getting increasingly feverish as Murray steps up to serve for the set. A lot of long points.

“I don’t know how close I am to that”, Murray said. Today I think he’s less confident.

“I have been playing a great event”.

The second men’s semifinal match at the French Open is underway on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Meanwhile, history could be made in Paris tomorrow with world No47 Jelena Ostapenko one match away from becoming the first unseeded woman in the professional era to win the French Open.

Jelena Ostapenko hit a double-fault on set point as Timea Bacsinszky leveled at 1-set apiece in the French Open semifinals.

Murray won the first set 7-6 (6).

Nadal’s forehand is the deadliest groundstroke in tennis, more lethal than anything Thiem has faced.

In all, Djokovic made almost twice as many unforced errors, 35, as winners, 18. “He scraped through the first two matches and then the work started to come in”.

Bacsinszky and Ostapenko traded breaks early in the opening set, with Bacsinszky leading 2-1.

After four hours and 34 minutes, the match and his French Open were finished by one more superb Wawrinka victor.

Victories over Juan Martin del Potro and Kei Nishikori gave particular encouragement as he looks ahead to the grass-court season.

“He’s playing well, I’ll need to take it to him and play some good tennis if I’m to win”.

However, Wawrinka enjoyed a late – and decisive – surge to win sets four and five to claim a 3-2 victory over Britain’s number one tennis player.

Wednesday’s defeat to Thiem was Djokovic’s first straight-sets loss at a major in four years and comes just 12 months after he completed the career Grand Slam in Paris.

With Australian Open victor Roger Federer sidelined and several top players slumping, only Rafael Nadal could be considered a sure entry into the final rounds.

The 31-year-old Nadal, who retired last year before his third-round match with a wrist injury, is the only man with nine trophies from one Grand Slam tournament. “And to watch him go to Wimbledon, it wouldn’t shock me if he goes in there as if nothing has ever happened”.

It is the first men’s doubles final between two unseeded teams at Roland Garros since 1993.

Groenefeld is looking for another mixed title at the clay-court major, having already won in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer.

It will be the first all-American final since 1980 at Roland Garros.

“He’s a spectacular player who can get through hard times even if he’s not necessarily on point but I think that match made him better in a lot of way”.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic will then face No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania.