French Open 2017: Nadal, Djoko ease past Round One

The French Open 2017 gets stuck in with seeded players all kicking off their first-round matches.

Fourth-seed Nadal is on a semi-final collision course with defending champion Novak Djokovic, and the Serbian takes on Joao Sousa of Portugal.

Meanwhile Nadal smoothly negotiated the potential stumbling block presented by Paire, launching his bid for a 10th French Open trophy with a largely routine 6-1 6-4 6-1 win.

“I had to work harder”, Djokovic said. Granollers, who has thrice reached the second week in Paris, is not the easiest of first-rounders, and Djokovic handled everything that was thrown his way without ever really losing the plot.

One issue: He made 39 unforced errors to 23 for Vesely, who is ranked 57th and entered the day with a 2-4 record at the French Open, never advancing past the second round.

Two of the four seeded US women have lost their first-round matches.

Muguruza’s middling form this season saw her arrive in Paris with just three wins on clay, but the Spaniard dispatched former Paris champion Schiavone 6-2, 6-4.

“I was very happy with the way I handled the pressure”, she said.

“I can not believe in the first round we have two ex-champions”. I think I just have to earn that confidence here, and, like today, going out there, trying to deal with things. “Not only that, Francesca is a legend and I was very excited to play her”, said Muguruza.

“During the second set, I was careful to hit at his forehand, but then my forehand crosscourt is my best shot, and I realised that I could use this type of shot, as well”.

Down two sets and having had his serve broken to be 2-1 down in the third, Granollers was slugging it out with The Joker in a desperate baseline rally to keep the match alive.

Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic began well with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 success over Belgium’s Steve Darcis.

The Spaniard, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros previous year, swept aside 2010 champion Schiavone 6-2, 6-4. Raonic, whose best run at the French Open came when he made the 2014 quarter-finals, fired 15 aces and 44 winners to book a meeting with Mikhail Youzhny of Russian Federation or Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva.

Other seeded men advancing included No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 10 David Goffin, while No. 14 Jack Sock, the top-ranked United States of America man, and No. 31 Gilles Simon – both in Nadal’s section of the draw – plus No. 32 Mischa Zverev all lost.