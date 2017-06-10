French Open plays catch-up after Saturday rain disruption

Although Dominic Thiem hasn’t lost a set at the 2017 French Open, it’s understandable that he’s flying under the radar a bit.

Pliskova reached the U.S. Open final a year ago, but the Czech player had never been past the second round at Roland Garros in five previous appearances.

Before Wednesday’s win Djokovic had dropped just one set in five meetings with Thiem, and brushed aside the 23-year-old easily in last year’s Roland Garros semi-finals. Thiem is known for his relentless attack and powerful baseline shots and will likely push Djokovic to the limit on Tuesday.

Paris: Novak Djokovic and other players at the French Open say they are not anxious about competing at Wimbledon next month despite the recent terrorist attacks in Britain.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame a sluggish start against Albert Ramos-Vinolas to book his place in the French Open quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory.

Thiem, beaten 6-1 6-0 by Djokovic in Rome last month, could hardly believe his luck as his Serbian opponent waved the white flag in the third set, losing it in 20 minutes.

But even by Djokovic’s up-and-down standards since his historic and emotional victory here, this was exceptionally poor. I think you really feel the balls with the racket. Speaking of his win, Nadal who celebrated his birthday on Saturday said, “I’m happy because Roberto is a very good player. I think it’s always about being conscious of what time of the day or night you go, where do you go, but, you know, it’s very unpredictable”.

“I have to change something compared to the last matches“, he said breezily. I’m excited to work with Andre (Agassi) and the new team. Against Rafa, I played with the last percents I had.

“What else can I say?”.

“The conditions here are nearly flawless for my game”.

Nadal plays another countryman, in Pablo Carreno Busta, in his last-eight clash at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic might be cold during their French Open quarterfinals. How can a player on this big of a roll on the surface be this much of an underdog against Djokovic, who hasn’t won a title since January and got pushed to five sets by Diego Schwartzman?