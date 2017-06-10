French Open results 2017: Top seed Angelique Kerber upset in 1st round

Kerber led 7-4 against Makarova in previous meetings, while displaying lackluster performance in clay season this year as she just had a personal best of last 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 2017 French Open is officially under way.

Makarova’s take when informed of the history made by her victory?

She arrived in Paris with a 25-12 win-loss record in Grand Slam matches, but as it turns out this marks her second consecutive first-round French Open departure after losing to Kiki Bertens in the first round past year.

And although the two-time Wimbledon champion fell prematurely on her return, Kvitova said it was “mission complete” after overcoming severe injuries to her left playing hand suffered while fighting off a knife-wielding burglar. “I love you thank you for everything you’ve helped me through this hard time and I will always be grateful to you”, Kvitova said her post-match interview, via The Express.

A French Open semi-finalist in 2012, Kvitova will face Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Evgeniya Rodina in the next round. This time the Russian Ekaterina Makarova defeated her and she did it in only an hour and 23 minutes, prevailing 6-2 6-2.

In one other early result of significance on Day 1, 2015 U.S. Open runner-up Roberta Vinci exited the French Open in the first round for the fourth year in a row.

Mixing winners and unforced errors in nearly equal measure, Kvitova had three break points to go 4-0 up but Boserup saw them off, although she could not fully overturn the advantage.

“Wimbledon should be much more relaxed afterwards”, she said.

Just five months after she was stabbed during an attempted burglary at her home, Petra Kvitova made an impressive return to action as the Czech eased into the French Open second round Sunday. Williams, who is seeded 10th, saved two set points to win, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

“She is a World No. 1 and so despite she wasn’t the main favourite to win the title, ‘the pressure is always there“, the German player admitted.

“I won the match today but I knew I had already won”, she added, referencing the initial nightmare scenario where she feared she d lose the fingers on her left playing hand.

Williams, seeded 10, has played every year since 1997 with the exception of 2011 and despite her senior citizen status, she is still a contender at the Slams as her run to the Australian Open final in January proved.