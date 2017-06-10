French Open semifinals: Murray-Wawrinka, Nadal-Thiem

Murray said: “When we played past year, it was a similar situation coming in”.

Dominic Thiem is the only player who has beaten Rafael Nadal during the Spaniard’s storming of the 2017 clay-court season but if the 23-year-old Austrian wins their French Open semi-final on Friday it will still be the biggest shock of the tournament.

Andy Murray, bidding to be the first British men’s champion in 82 years, faces 2015 victor Stan Wawrinka.

Kuerten said Roger Federer’s surprise run to the Australian Open title in January at the age of 35 for an 18th major proved that age is not a factor in the sport.

“I love to play here, I love you guys, you’re incredible”.

“He was pushing me all the time, so was tough for me to find any solution”, recalled the 32-year-old Wawrinka, the oldest man to reach the semifinals in Paris since Jimmy Connors in 1985. “It’s a big challenge but I am up for it”.

Even with a retirement from Pablo Carreno-Busta in the quarter-final, he is dropping less than two games per set on average, and it shows there is simply no one who has been able to go with him for even the smallest period of time. The Serb defeated his younger opponent in straight sets in what was Thiem’s first-ever major semifinal. “It was important to move well and hit clean”.

Rafael Nadal has been impressive this year and will be looking to lift his 10th Roland Garros title after he created yet another record as he became the 5th player to reach 10 Grand Slam semi-finals.

“It’s always hard the deeper you go in the draw – it won’t be any easier on Friday”.

“Rafael Nadal took issue with Ramos earlier in the tournament for treating him like a “machine” and suggested he was being unfairly targeted to speed up play”.

A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Kuerten will be honored before Sunday’s final when he will receive his Hall of Fame ring during a ceremony marking 20 years since he won his first title in Paris.

“I don’t remember seeing a time in the last six to eight years when Novak mailed it in”, seven-time Major victor McEnroe told the BBC.

Murray won the first set 7-6 (6) and Wawrinka won the second 6-3.

He rolled over the top of Bernard Tomic in the first round and hasn’t looked back, recording seemingly simple wins over Simone Bolleli, Steve Johnson and Horacio Zeballos to get into the quarter-finals.

His opponent in the semifinals will be US Open champion Stan Wawrinka. The match will see a repeat of last year’s semifinal, which ended in victory for Andy Murray.

Women’s finalist Simona Halep is at Court Philippe Chatrier watching the men’s semifinals at the French Open.