French Open stunner: Thiem ousts Djokovic in quarters

His backhand was particularly problematic. That he departed this time with a surprisingly lopsided quarterfinal loss to sixth-seeded Thiem of Austria left everyone, including Djokovic, pondering the answers to hard questions.

“All in all”, Djokovic said, “it was decided, I think, in the first set”.

How unlikely was this result?

“Rafa could potentially win up to 15 times”, Kuerten said about Nadal, who has dropped only 22 games in five matches so far.

“It’s fantastic for me”, Thiem said.

Nadal – bidding to become the first player in the Open Era to win the same major 10 times – and Carreno Busta hugged before the 14-time grand slam victor applauded his crestfallen friend off court.

The Djokovic-Thiem victor will face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. But this continued what has become something of a 12-month downward slide for him since he finally grabbed ahold of the French Open championship he had so long sought.

Since then, though, the highlight for Djokovic was a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open. Otherwise, he lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray and lost in the third round of Wimbledon, the first round of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and the second round of the Australian Open. He split from coaches Boris Becker and Marian Vajda and other members of his team, bringing aboard Andre Agassi for Week 1 of the French Open. Beyond all that, as I said at the start of the tournament, everything that is being said and written. of course you have a job to do, but my job is to play tennis. “It’s not getting easier on Friday”.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka is through to the semifinals of the French Open after beating seventh-seeded Marin Cilic in straight sets.

Thiem, an Austrian seeded sixth at Roland Garros, is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

The quarterfinal match between fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina and No. 3 Simona Halep at the French Open is going into a third set.

Here are the pairings for the men’s and women’s semifinal matches and TV times following Wednesday’s action at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard is the odds-on favourite to triumph at Roland Garros, but says people should not get ahead of themselves, pointing out that Thiem won their most recent meeting in Rome – Nadal’s only defeat on clay in 2017.

The 31-year-old Nadal, who retired last year before his third-round match with a wrist injury, is the only man with nine trophies from one Grand Slam tournament.

“I don’t know how many games I lost this year, but I really don’t care about this, no?”

Thiem landed in the semifinals for the second straight year – Djokovic downed him 12 months ago – and will no doubt face a tougher test in Nadal, who will certainly be well rested.