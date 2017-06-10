French Pres. Macron: Long Handshake With Trump ‘Not Innocent’

“We must show that we will not make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but do not over-mediate either”.

A combination of pictures shows (from L-R), Belgium’s King Philipe, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, U.S. President Donald Trump who shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron. “That’s how you ensure you are respected“, he said.

But Mr Macron, France’s 39-year-old president, appeared to be ready for him when they met for lunch at the USA embassy in Brussels ahead of a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit.

Cue laughs from leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation chief Jens Stoltenberg as Mr Macron found his arm wrenched about by a smiling Mr Trump.

A delightful report from the White House pool reporter Philip Rucker described a handshake “with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening”.

But in the Belgian capital, Mr Macron was widely judged to have won their contest, with Mr Trump looking like he was the one ready to pull away first.

Macron said Trump and the Turkish and Russian presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin “think in terms of power ratios, which doesn’t bother me”.

“Yes!” replied Araud, imitating Trump’s tight handshake grip. “I do not believe in the diplomacy of public invective but in bilateral dialogues, I leave nothing to pass”, he said.

Britain’s impending break with the European Union was a point of tension with France when the two leaders met for the first time since Macron’s election victory, in a 15th-century former monastery in the historic town of Taormina, Sicily.

At the Thursday summit, Trump shook Macron’s hand intensely – and it prompted major social media scrutiny. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, or “Justin from Canada” as Trump likes to call him, had an easy time holding his own back in February as well. “I asked him if he’d seen the videos of the handshakes and if he indeed had a chance to warn Macron”, Capehart wrote in a column published Friday.