Frustrated Australia looks to set record straight against Bangladesh

– If New Zealand win and Australia-England match gets washed out, New Zealand will qualify for the semi-final only if they convert their negative run-rate into positive.

But it was their turn to look ruefully to the skies at The Oval as the weather closed in with Australia 83-1 after 16 overs – with just four more needed to constitute a game – having bowled Bangladesh out for 182.

“The groundsmen perhaps could have shown a bit more urgency with it being a big tournament, but I think they did the best job they could”. It had started to rain, though, towards the end of the Bangladesh innings and when the players walked off for the innings break.

“England probably expects to win, and they have talked themselves up in the media, so it’s nice for us to come in, rip in, know we have to play our best cricket going in to the back end of the tournament”. “So for us now it’s just about making sure that we’re playing each game like a final and winning the next two”, Smith said.

“But to be fair, it was raining reasonably hard when we did come off, yeah”.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza on the outcome of a no-result: “In today’s match Australia was far ahead of us, but in the last match against New Zealand, Australia were in the same position [as us] so you can’t do anything with the weather”. So whatever team we see fit for the next match against Bangladesh at The Oval, we’ll look at the conditions there and see what sort of wicket we get.

Starc cut through the Bangladesh tail, bowling Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain for ducks in successive deliveries, before seeing off Mehedi Hasan to make it four wickets in nine balls.

“We can’t let that dictate the way we play – we still have to go out and do our thing, be aggressive and take it to the opposition”, he said.

Two soft leg before decisions ripped out the veteran heart of the Bangladesh middle order the first should have been reviewed with replays showing a faint inside edge onto Mushfiqur Rahim’s pad, the second was reviewed and needn’t have been with Shakib-al-Hasan (29) plumb.

“The equation is pretty simple for us now”.

“We have to beat New Zealand and obviously we have to wait for a few results as well”.

“I don’t really offer too much or anything like that (to the captain)”.

Two years ago, England´s woeful first-round exit from the last International Cricket Council 50-over tournament included a humiliating eight-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in Wellington.

Joe Root was all class in his unbeaten 133-run knock that never gave Bangladesh any chance to score an upset win.