Gangster Chhota Shakeel’s Aide Arrested By Delhi Police

“Junaid was allegedly hatching a plan to kill Pakistan born Canadian writer and liberal activist Tarek Fateh”, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha. He also tried to find out where Farah stays in Delhi and the timing of his last visits to TV stations and other places, police said.

Mr Fatah is now in Canada for his health check-ups but he said that he is not scared.

“Even though Fatah was not in Delhi, the aide was here to carry out a recce”, said DCP (special cell) PS Kushwah. The target was a self-styled godman and Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani who had bought a vehicle belonging to D Company at an auction in Mumbai and set it on fire. Junaid who was arrested from Wazirabad road in north-east Delhi said that he was paid an advance of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Junaid was arrested in June past year along with three others – Roger Robinson, Manish and Yunus- with arms and hawala money allegedly sent by Shakeel.

However, his aides who were arrested that time have gone their separate ways, police said.

Later, they were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody.

These goons do not scare me, says Tarek Fatah.

Junaid remained in jail for three-four months and was later released on bail. Later, he was again released on bail and once again got in touch with Shakeel. He was in contact with Shakeel after that too and was sent to Tihar. The Special Cell is interrogating him to extract more information about Shakeel’s other plans.

Chakrapani had said that he would use the remains to build a toilet.