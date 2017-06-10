General election 2017: chastened Theresa May to name her team

Despite a bruising election result for her Conservative party, United Kingdom leader Theresa May will seek permission from the Queen to form a new government on Friday, according to a spokesperson.

In a statement outside No 10 after a chastening night for the Tories, Mrs May said only her party had the “legitimacy and ability” to give certainty to the country in the years to come.

British voters dealt May a devastating blow in the snap election, called to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, wiping out her parliamentary majority and throwing the country into political turmoil. That is why the European Union wants the talks to go smoothly. Continuous opposition from members of the House of Lords on Brexit negotiations led Theresa May to take this step.

Before her defeat, May said she wanted to negotiate the divorce and the future trading relationship with the European Union before Britain leaves in March 2019, followed by what she calls a phased implementation process to give business time to prepare for the impact of the divorce. “With a minority government, and a very heavy programme of legislation needed to make necessary arrangements for paving the way for Brexit, there is likely to be little time or inclination to embark on an unnecessary battle over human rights”, Feldman says.

Hundreds of thousands of people ages 18 to 34 registered to vote before last month’s closing date, including more than 450,000 on the final day.

“Politics has changed and politics isn’t going back into the box where it was before – because what’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics”, Corbyn said after retaining his seat in north London, and called on May to quit.

British media reported later Friday that May had no intention of resigning.

Now, with a hung government, negotiating Brexit will be really hard. Although the Labour Party’s vision for exiting the EU can be considered softer since it remains ambiguous on access to the Single Market and Customs Union, the party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn also advocates for a deep break with the EU by stopping freedom of movement – one of the fundamental freedoms that EU citizenship guarantees, and a red line for Brussels.

Leader Nicola Sturgeon has pushed hard for a second referendum on Scotland’s independence from the United Kingdom, which voters rejected in 2014. Before the election, the Conservatives had 330 seats and Labour 229.

“These are discussions that will be long and that will be complex”.

“We need a government that can act”, Oettinger told radio station Deutschlandfunk, according to the Reuters news agency. May will likely have to make compromises to win the DUP’s backing. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded.

Her predecessor, David Cameron, first asked British voters to decide in 2016 whether to leave the EU.

“May fights to remain PM”, said the front page of the Daily Telegraph, while the Times of London said: “May stares into the abyss”. Corbyn accused the Conservatives of undermining Britain’s security by cutting the number of police on the streets.

The Prime Minister was forced to perform an unprecedented U-turn within days of the publication of the Tory manifesto by announcing that there would be a cap on social care costs, something that had been absent in the original policy document.

Eight people were killed near London Bridge on Saturday when three men drove a van into pedestrians and then stabbed revelers in an area filled with bars and restaurants.