General election 2017: Indyref2 ‘significant motivator’ of votes against SNP

“I think it’s very clear that any plan Nicola Sturgeon had for a second independence referendum has to disappear as a result of this election. We saw that and we felt that”.

However, the Scottish Tory leader conceded the Prime Minister had not been given the mandate she sought.

Deputy leader Angus Robertson also lost his seat as the Tories, led by Ruth Davidson, surged in rural areas of Scotland.

Sturgeon admitted she was “disappointed” by the party’s losses, which many believe were caused by the party support for another referendum vote.

She added that the UK Government must now listen to those who did not vote Tory and should now pursue “an open Brexit, not a closed one”.

“Labour’s plan for more spending and more borrowing may be illusory but there’s little doubt it has struck a chord”, she said.

Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said the party had its best result in 20 years. There were so many SNP MPs who had 10,000 or larger majorities who now find they are sitting on perhaps a dozen or just under 100.

“As for the SNP, this was a catastrophic result and is the final nail in the coffin for Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a divisive second independence referendum”.

“I am incredibly proud of the campaign we ran in Scotland, which focused on our belief that together we’re stronger with Scotland as part of the United Kingdom, coupled with Jeremy Corbyn’s positive vision of a country for the many, not the few”.

It comes just days after leading polling organisation Ipsos Mori found Ms Sturgeon’s personal approval ratings had gone into freefall, plummeting from +14 to -4 since September previous year.

Its Scottish Leader, Kezia Dugdale, remains publicly less open to IndyRef2 than her UK Leader Jeremy Corbyn, and was generally seen to have fought a poor campaign.

In ousting Mr Salmond the Tories took the fourth safest seat in the country, Banff and Buchan.

Other high-profile losses for the SNP included John Nicolson, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh and Mike Weir, while in North East Fife Stephen Gethins held on to win by just two votes.

Labour’s Gerard Killen, who won in Rutherglen and Hamilton West over nationalist Margaret Ferrier, said voters had rejected a return to the issue of Scottish self-determination. Mr Robertson – who also took over as SNP depute leader in 2016 – has often been lauded for his PMQs performances, earning a reputation as a formidable opponent and potential future leadership contender.

The result saw 35 seats secured by the SNP, 13 for the Tories, seven for Labour and four for the Liberal Democrats, which meant the SNP lost almost half a million votes compared with 2015, while the Tories won an additional 300,000-plus.