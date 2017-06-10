General Election 2017: Jeremy Corbyn’s speech in full

The Labour leader arrived at Sobell Leisure Centre in his constituency of Islington North to witness the end of the count.

So the results are in, and Jezza has defied his critics to force Theresa May into a hung parliament.

Fittingly, someone concluded: “I love this country so much – after all that has happened people are more interested in Corbyn’s awkward high five”.

It all started well, with a hug and a jovial pose as the pair pointed at each other.

“This election as called in order for the Prime Minister to gain a larger majority in order to assert her authority, and the election campaign has gone on for the last six weeks”. And you know what?

Seeking an opportunity to express his joy with said hand gesture, the MP went in to high five fellow Labour Party politician, Emily Thornberry. May has retained her seat in Maidenhead. “People are voting for hope for the future and turning their backs on austerity.”. He said the PM should “make way for a government that is truly representative of this country”.