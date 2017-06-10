George Clooney introduced newborn twins to his parents via Skype

The actress, who starred alongside George in 1996 movie From Dusk Till Dawn, was asked about her pal’s new arrivals Ella and Alexander as she attended a screening of her new movie Beatriz at Dinner in NY on Tuesday night.

They are gorgeous. Nina [Warren] swears they have George’s nose.

She said: “I’ve thought about it I suppose, but I haven’t really – it hasn’t been high on my list, uh, I’ve been asked a lot lately because I’ve gotten married and I’m doing a movie with kids in it”.

According to local outlet Cincinnati WXIX, George and Amal Skyped with his father, 83, and 78-year-old mother, Nina Warren, at their Kentucky home just two hours after Amal gave birth in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, June 6.

“The babies are attractive, of course”, he said, adding that they have dark hair and that his wife Nina “swears they have George’s nose”.

The couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Tuesday ( 6 June).

More seriously, both the mother and the babies are in excellent health and the whole family is ” very happy “.

Twins Ella and Alexander are the first children for Amal and George.

Amal’s parents, who are Lebanese, told AFP they were elated by the news and that everything had gone smoothly.

“Amal set it all up and made it a joint birthday celebration since Rande’s birthday was just a couple weeks ago”.

News of the couple’s pregnancy went public in February when it was announced on a USA talk show. They’re going to be great. They’ll also have four acres of land to run around on-when the English weather is right.

George and Amal Clooney Wednesday in Italy in 2014. Yes, George and Amal Clooney gave their children’s first names. “She is unbelievable”, he told Extra. “So, we thought we’d put a spin on it and call it the House of Twins”.