Gerard Pique: Media to blame for whistles from Spanish fans

Alvaro Morata stepped off the bench to extend Spain’s unbeaten record under Julen Lopetegui by scoring a late equaliser in the 2-2 friendly draw against Colombia in Murcia.

The equalizer came in the 39th minute, though, through Edwin Cardona, who took advantage of some slack defending by a pair of experienced starters.

It was Silva who scored the opener Wednesday, redirecting Pedro’s cross by a diving David Ospina in the 22nd minute for the 31st goal of his global career.

Lopetegui replaced the experience of Silva and Andres Iniesta with Saul Niguez and Marco Asensio at the break, both of whom who will take their places in Spain’s under-21 squad for the European Championships later this month in Poland.

Silva started and finished the move which put Spain ahead in the 22nd minute but the goal owed a lot to a fine cross from Pedro.

After Edwin Cardona had cancelled out David Silva’s opener for the hosts, Radamel Falcao’s first worldwide goal for two years had Colombia on course for a famous win.

It was a deserved lead for La Roja, and they nearly doubled it on the half-hour mark when Aspas produced an impudent flick from Koke’s cross that rippled the side-netting at the near post.

Gerard Pique, Cesar Azpilicueta and goalkeeper Pepe Reina all left a risky bouncing ball for someone else to clear and Edwin Cardona stole in to loft the ball over the line.

The Barcelona centre-back featured for the first hour of the contest, but was showered with jeers from the Spain supporters upon his second half substitution.

The former Atletico Madrid striker rose above Azpilicueta at the back post to power home a header from James Rodriguez’s corner on 55 minutes.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui labelled the whistles aimed at defender Gerard Pique in Murcia as unfair.