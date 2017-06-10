Germany’s April factory production rises in good sign for Q2

Industrial output in Europe’s largest economy increased by 0.8% from March, adjusted for seasonal swings and calendar effects, the economics ministry said Thursday. Production was forecast to grow 2.1%.

The data come on the same day the European Central Bank meets to decide whether the euro-area economy is strong enough for policy makers to give an indication that unprecedented monetary policy will gradually come to an end. The positive developments in orders, sales as well as excellent business climate suggest a continued upturn in manufacturing and construction.

German factory orders dropped sharply in April, falling 2.1 percent over the previous month as foreign demand plummeted.

In April, the 5.7 percent surge in energy production contributed most to the growth, but production in construction contracted 0.1 percent.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski also noted that April figures would have been partially affected by Easter holidays and that the overall trend remains strong.

“Today’s industrial production data have not only confirmed this growth picture but actually provide further evidence that this recovery could gain even more momentum”, he added.