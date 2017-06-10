Germany urges steps to defuse crisis in Gulf region

Tillerson told reporters at the State Department that the crisis, which has cut transportation links and trade, had begun to hurt ordinary people in Qatar, impaired business dealings and harmed the us battle against the Islamic State militant group.

Less than two hours later, however, Trump struck a decidedly different tone, seeming to walk back Tillerson’s efforts while reigniting the issue. No clear evidence has surfaced yet of who was involved, but Qatar’s relationship with the United States and its funding of the Al-Jazeera news service have been sources of concern for other governments in the region.

“I want other countries to stop teaching people to kill other people”, said Trump at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden with the Romanian President.

The transaction is thought to be one of the triggers behind the dramatic rift that emerged between Qatar and other Arab countries.

“What we are hoping is that our action will send some sense into the decision-makers in Qatar when they will see their overall interest is in not undermining their neighbours”.

“The time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding – they have to end that funding – and its extremist ideology in terms of funding”, Trump said.

He also said it was hurting American business in the area.

Qatar hosts the Al-Udeid military base, the largest USA airbase in the Middle East.

But Qatar sees itself as a key Middle East ally of the U.S. and there are around 10,000 USA servicemen based in the country. The emir of Qatar has made progress in halting financial support and expelling terrorist elements from his country, but he must do more and he must do it more quickly.﻿.

Five countries – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Yemen and Bahrain – cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over allegations that Doha is supporting Islamist groups and courting Iran.

The U.S.’ top diplomat on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies to ease a blockade on Qatar while calling on Doha to do more to end its alleged support of terror groups.

In stressing the need to take action against Qatar, Trump appeared to undercut Tillerson, who had called on Qatar’s neighbors to immediately ease their blockade.

Tillerson, speaking at the State Department, said the USA would help support efforts to mediate the crisis, along with Kuwait – another Gulf country that has stepped up to try to broker a resolution.

Trump initially took sides in tweets with the Saudi-led group, before apparently being nudged into a more even-handed approach when United States defense officials renewed praise of Qatar where their base is located.

Also on Tuesday, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah paid an urgent visit to Saudi Arabia to seek a political solution to the crisis around Doha with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain released a joint statement listing 59 entities and individuals, including members of Qatar’s royal family, as involved in “terrorist” activities.