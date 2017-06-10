Get Two Sonos Speakers for Price of Single Apple HomePod

“That kind of conversational compatibility could enable users to access both functions” sets of downloadable capabilities, which Amazon refers to as “skills”. The comparison with Echo was the harsher of the two. On both the Home and Alexa, music sounds bad. Even the demo was run from an iPad which would imply there is Bluetooth support with HomePod.

Apple made it clear during the unveiling of the HomePod that the new speaker is predominately focused on giving users a better music experience.

HomePod is a pill shaped home speaker that is more than just a speaker, with an A8 chip and 7 beam-forming tweeters along with a thick 4inch woofer, which delivers a powerful yet clean bass without distortion. They didn’t bother with so many other hundreds of unique features. The HomePod is able to listen to you while playing music no matter how far you are from the device or how loud the music is playing. Called High Sierra, it recognizes more faces automatically, which should make it easier to organize photos, and will offer more photo editing tools. There, they say Amazon’s fledgling AI understand commands that would leave Siri scratching its digital head. It talked about the music and sound quality.

With so many low-cost Bluetooth speakers already on the market, I think Apple might have a hard time carving out a niche. To take on its rival Echo, Apple had always been rumored to be working on a device.

Apple’s Siri failed to keep up with its rivals including Amazon.com, Inc. On the other hand, Alexa and Google Home have no such limitations. The Apple HomePod only works with the Apple HomeKit. Getting disappointed users to try again is harder than getting consumers to try in the first place.

Each product is a way for a company to sell its own services, like Apple Music, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

“I don’t think it will be the next iPhone“, Blau said of HomePod, “but, Apple could gain share and be a leader”.

The speaker has the “power to rock the house”, according to Mr. Schiller, and the aim is to make HomePod a potent assistant for news, messages, weather, traffic, home controls and more.

Amazon’s Kindle app for Apple’s iPhone lets people read but not buy books, which must be purchased directly from Amazon’s website.

The Echo can play music from popular music services like Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn and iHeart Radio. Will there be a developer kit? “I don’t know if I can envision it, but I hope it happens, on behalf of customers”. We are aware that iOS 11 will bring enhancements to Siri.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes. Siri will also be able to provide bank account summaries, balance transfers and support third-party note-taking.

“We have to imagine there is going to be more there”, Blau said. But while supposedly superior sound is all well and good, at $349 HomePod will cost around twice what you’d pay for an Amazon Echo ($179), and about three times the price of Google Home ($109 at a slight discount). Are they really telling their fans: “Wait for us, we’re there too”?

Analysts say Apple has been slow to improve its Siri virtual assistant and launch a smart speaker, after Amazon launched its Echo in 2014. This reach is a significant advantage and maybe the primary source of the discontent that some feel right now. And even putting intelligence aside, Siri is still at a disadvantage when it comes to the basic task of voice recognition, another key part of the equation that Apple largely ignored at WWDC.