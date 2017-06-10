Giovani dos Santos and Mexico defeat Honduras

Mexico made another important step towards the 2018 World Cup as they hammered Honduras few days ago, with Oswaldo Alanis, Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez getting on the scoresheet.

Mexico maintained a stranglehold on the top spot in Hexagonal qualifying for the 2018 World Cup Thursday with a 3-0 win over Honduras at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Dos Santos played 56 minutes in what was his second appearance for El Tri in 2017.

With another comfortable win in hand, Mexico will now shift its attention toward Sunday’s clash with the United States at Estadio Azteca.

Javier Hernandez became Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer with his 47th global strike in a friendly defeat to Croatia in May and is the stand-out name in a wealth of attacking options.

Lozano, who came on for Giovani dos Santos, was played in behind by Hector Herrera and rounded goalkeeper Donis Escober before finishing.

The referee’s whistle for halftime signaled an end to a dominate opening 45 for the home side – they controlled 70% of possession and hadn’t allowed Honduras a shot on frame – but Alanis’ header was all they had to show for it.

With 13 points from five matches, Mexico has remarkably already bettered their total from 10 matches in the previous Hex, when they miraculously qualified with only 11 points from 10 games.

There was a third goal three minutes later from Raúl Jiménez to seal all the points.

Rafa Marquez also didn’t appear on the team-sheet, although he is in full training and an option for Sunday, despite only one appearance for club or country since March 25.