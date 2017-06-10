Global markets: Sterling shaken by United Kingdom election shock, fallout limited elsewhere

The surprise of a result that raises questions about how Britain will advance with its plan to leave the European Union, and whether any party can form a stable government, initially sank the pound by 2 percent against both the dollar and euro.

British gilt yields also fell as investors sought the security of government bonds in the face of the uncertainty while spreadbetters predicted London’s main FTSE 100 stock exchange index would fall 1 percent at the opening.

A hung parliament is only going to add more fuel to this volatility.

“The final polls support that assumption revealing that the Conservatives hold an average lead of around 7.5 percentage points, which compares to the 6.5 percent advantage they won over the Labour Party in the 2015 elections“.

The pound fell sharply after an exit poll in Britain’s election forecast that the Conservatives would fall short of a majority in parliament, raising the prospect that the country might not have a clear victor or strong government as it starts its negotiations to leave the European Union.

Betting agencies were already taking wagers on whether May would lose her job, and one even had Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as favourite to become PM.

Experts said the bigger the margin of a Conservative win in the election, the greater the negotiating power for Mrs May on Brexit terms, which will see the pound jump higher.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index, said: “Perhaps the market is looking at this result as a vote for a softer Brexit, which could boost the pound in the long run”. It also slid 1.7 percent against the Japanese yen. Highly rated sovereign bonds were also in demand with US 10-year Treasury futures TYc1 gaining 5 ticks.

“But if we get more of a softer Brexit or more of a globalist stance from the UK.it’s good for Europe, the UK and USA assets”.

In commodity markets, spot gold was 0.3 percent lower at $1,274.45 an ounce.

Oil prices remained subdued with Brent having settled at its lowest since November 29, the eve of an OPEC production cut deal.

US crude futures edged down a cent to $45.63 a barrel, with Brent crude flat at $47.86.