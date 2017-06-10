Gold Prices Remain Steady As UK Goes To Polls

1 kg. gold bars are seen on a production line in Ahlatci Metal Refinery in the central Anatolian city of Corum, Turkey, May 11, 2017.

The U.K. election did surprise, though, with an inconclusive result dashing Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes for an increased majority and leaving the nation with a hung parliament.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,274.41 an ounce at 0930 GMT, while US gold futures for August delivery were $2.80 an ounce lower at $1,276.70.

Overnight, gold prices fell on Thursday, as testimony from former FBI Director James Comey to the Senate Committee was less controversial than many had feared, easing investor concerns about a sharp rise in US political turmoil which dampened demand for safe havens. Polls open in the UK national elections later on Thursday while the European Central Bank (ECB) may discuss dropping additional stimulus pledges at a meeting later and former United States Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey will testify before the U.S. USA gold futures for August delivery shed 1.1 percent to settle at $1,279.50.

The price of gold fell for the third day in a row on Friday, selling off from its early week highs as the dollar strengthened and political events around the world failed to motivate haven buyers. However, he did not make any major new revelations about alleged links between Trump or his associates and Russian Federation. “Gold can move in the range of Rs 29,200-29,600, while silver can move in range of Rs 40,100-40,800 in the near term”, SMC Global said in a note.

The yellow metal fell from a near seven-month high on Wednesday after Comey’s written testimony to the U.S. Senate contained few surprises.

Attention is now turning to the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week, at which the US central bank is expected to raise interest rates again.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar. “An extension of gold’s gains up ahead raises the risk that many would have to play catch-up”, she said in a note.

In other precious metals, palladium climbed 1.9% to $849.50 an ounce. In the previous session it hit its highest in almost three years but shed its early gains to end 2.3 percent lower.

Palladium leapt more than 7 percent on Friday to its highest in over 16 years, as a surge in speculative demand forced industrial users to close out short positions, traders said, pushing the metal through long-term chart resistance.