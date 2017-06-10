Golden State looks to finish off sweep of Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a sweep and denied the Golden State Warriors a ideal postseason with a 137-116 win in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals. Wednesday night’s win ran the Warriors’ record in the 2017 NBA Playoffs to a spotless 15-0, making them the first team in NBA Playoff history to win their first 15 games in a single postseason.

James, who is averaging a triple-double in the 2017 Finals (32 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists), and the Cavs edged the Warriors in Game 7 a year ago after falling behind 3-1, becoming the first team to ever overcome such a deficit in the Finals.

The Warriors thought they were carving out their place in history when they set a record with 73 wins last season.

After winning Games 1 and 2 by a combined 41 points at home, the Warriors had to scrap for all 48 minutes to take down the Cavs on Wednesday.

Cleveland nearly had this one, and they probably should have won.

A 10-0 Cleveland run early in the third quarter brought the Cavaliers their first lead of the finals beyond the opening quarter, Kevin Love’s 3-pointer closing the spurt to put the hosts ahead 71-69. Their situations are different – James never joined a team as strong as these Warriors – but he said he’s proud of Durant’s success and understands why moving to a team like the Warriors was so attractive.

The Warriors have been led in the Finals by Kevin Durant, the ground-shaking free-agent acquisition from last season who was the 2014 MVP and has perhaps reshaped the Golden State-Cleveland rivalry forever. I would simply take the Warriors and lay the six points, but a superhuman game from Lebron James could always ruin that.

Smith made his first two shots and had his best game of the series – 16 points on 10 shots, all of them 3-pointers. Certainly, no team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in the National Basketball Association playoffs – has any professional team done so in the post-season besides the 2004 Boston Red Sox? “We settled down and got some stops at the end”. LeBron James was the game’s top-scorer with 39 points.

During the playoffs, most of Golden State’s wins have not been close. Following the game, Draymond Green stated that the Warriors did not need Durant until the NBA Finals. Down the stretch, he made plays for us. Green wasn’t the reason the Warriors lost in the 2016 NBA Finals, but his Game 5 suspension certainly paved the way for the Cavaliers to mount an unprecedented comeback. Irving shot 11-for-14 and scored 28 points and James was 7-for-11 and had 22 points in the first half. If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody. “You win a championship, then you lose one in heartbreaking fashion, you’ve pretty much seen everything at that point”.