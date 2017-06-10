Golden State takes 3-0 lead

Golden State, which also had 30 points from Klay Thompson and 26 from Stephen Curry, would become the first team in National Basketball Association history to make an unbeaten playoff run to the crown by winning game four on Friday in Cleveland.

“I’m human, as well as my teammates, and to lay it all on the line like that, you want to come out on the winning side”, Irving said. It appeared to be the Cavs night as seemingly every shot went in.

Kevin Durant, who led the way with 31 points, was eager to stay grounded ahead of what could be a decisive contest on Friday.

Cleveland, who suffered a pair of lopsided losses to open the series, looked like they were about to finally beat the Warriors after leading the game for much of the second half.

Durant’s current team mates, however, call him unselfish when it comes to understanding how he can impact the game each night. About to go up 3-0 in the NBA Finals, in what we thought was going to be Ali-Frazier III, but has started to look, in all ways, like a fourth-round knockout. James and Irving combined to shoot 1-for-10 on contested shots in the fourth after they were 22-for-36 (61.1 percent) on contested shots through the first three quarters.

The Cavaliers got outrebounded, 44-37, in Game 3.

James and Kyrie Irving combined for 77 points, dominating much of the second half, but even their electrifying performance was not enough to put a blemish on the Warriors’ flawless record. They even had a third scoring option come through in J.R. Smith, who had 16 in the game and still it wasn’t enough. The former MVP has taken over every game of the series so far, and put the Warriors in a very comfortable position with an nearly insurmountable 3-0 series lead.

The tweet appeared to signal his confidence that the Cavs will win the next four games to take home another National Basketball Association championship over the Golden State Warriors, but some fans felt the timing of it – minutes after losing 118-113 – was way too soon.

The Cavaliers, on their home court for the first time in the series, led 113-107 with three minutes to go after swingman JR Smith knocked down a pivotal triple, but they proved to be the home team’s last points of the night. But it didn’t last – not with Thompson and Durant equalling things at the other end.

The Warriors set a record for three-pointers made in a quarter (nine in the first) and in a half (12) and finished 16-for-33 on three-pointers.

The Warriors spent the better part of the past 72 hours re-living that to ensure it wouldn’t happen again. “We want to finish it here and forget this game quickly and lock in and get ready for a battle on Friday”.

Williams has yet to score this series, putting extra pressure on Irving to play more minutes and be more productive. On ABC, Game 3 delivered 20,048,000 average viewers (P2+) with an additional average minute streaming audience of 440,700 viewers. “They got stops and then they made play after play down the stretch”.

He did that countless times on Wednesday, but all for naught. In Cleveland’s five-point loss, James was the only Cavaliers starter with a positive plus/minus.

The Warriors popped champagne inside the bowels of Quicken Loans Arena in 2015, having clinched the series in six games.